Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Acquires 4,163 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,901 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,163 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Boeing were worth $1,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 192.0% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the second quarter valued at approximately $613,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 205,756 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $49,291,000 after acquiring an additional 5,019 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 7.0% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the second quarter worth $1,020,000. 53.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BA traded up $5.39 on Tuesday, hitting $208.56. 171,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,989,376. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.07 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $185.26 and a 52 week high of $278.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $208.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.11.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.27 billion. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.39) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BA. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $224.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.29.

In other news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

