Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Acquires 1,783 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 416.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in Lam Research by 380.7% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,236,000. Cypress Capital Group raised its position in Lam Research by 6.6% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the second quarter valued at approximately $23,754,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Lam Research by 6.1% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 20,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LRCX stock traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $721.92. The stock had a trading volume of 15,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,892. The stock has a market cap of $101.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $638.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $617.46. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $465.50 and a 52-week high of $724.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 27.07%. The company’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 20.26%.

In related news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 8,357 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $608.07, for a total value of $5,081,640.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 11,329 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $7,647,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,555 shares of company stock valued at $22,125,803 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LRCX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Lam Research from $680.00 to $777.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. BNP Paribas cut Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Summit Insights cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Lam Research from $600.00 to $597.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lam Research from $575.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $701.17.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

