Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management cut its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,449,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 285,260 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.54% of Delta Air Lines worth $146,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 13.8% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 150,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,397,000 after buying an additional 18,244 shares during the period. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 20,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 239,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,211,000 after purchasing an additional 7,729 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 48,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 6,179 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 5,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

NYSE DAL opened at $39.00 on Tuesday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.40 and a fifty-two week high of $52.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $24.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -299.98 and a beta of 1.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 294.36% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 199.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -4.37 EPS for the current year.

DAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Argus cut Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.80.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.96 per share, for a total transaction of $215,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.