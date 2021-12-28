Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Stock Position Lifted by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,014,587 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 549,804 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $209,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the second quarter worth $29,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 3,000.0% in the second quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Motco grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 285.9% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 341.8% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the third quarter worth $46,000. 42.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dell Technologies stock opened at $56.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.24. The company has a market cap of $43.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.09 and a fifty-two week high of $59.49.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.19. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 74.56%. The firm had revenue of $28.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DELL. Bank of America raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup began coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.20.

In related news, CMO Allison Dew sold 49,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total transaction of $2,845,196.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $5,296,548.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 373,986 shares of company stock worth $25,505,083 over the last ninety days. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

