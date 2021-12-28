Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 47.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 170.4% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the second quarter worth $26,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 128.2% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 75.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $350.75 on Tuesday. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $262.85 and a fifty-two week high of $400.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $351.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $353.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $107.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by $0.22. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 37.66%. The business had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.12%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total value of $3,500,408.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $404.89.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

