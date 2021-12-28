DCC (LON:DCC) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5,934.32

Shares of DCC plc (LON:DCC) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5,934.32 ($79.77) and traded as high as GBX 6,120 ($82.27). DCC shares last traded at GBX 6,072 ($81.62), with a volume of 23,420 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DCC shares. Barclays cut shares of DCC to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 6,900 ($92.75) to GBX 5,550 ($74.61) in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of DCC from GBX 7,640 ($102.70) to GBX 8,349 ($112.23) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,250 ($97.46) target price on shares of DCC in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 7,046.17 ($94.72).

The firm has a market cap of £5.99 billion and a PE ratio of 20.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 5,934.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 6,036.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.26, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a dividend of GBX 55.85 ($0.75) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. DCC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.53%.

In related news, insider Alan Ralph acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 6,148 ($82.65) per share, with a total value of £92,220 ($123,968.28).

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

