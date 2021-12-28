DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.65.

Several research firms have weighed in on DBVT. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on DBV Technologies from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group cut DBV Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on DBV Technologies from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Societe Generale raised DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DBVT traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $1.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,745. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.51. DBV Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $7.38.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that DBV Technologies will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in DBV Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,435,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,033,000 after acquiring an additional 9,145 shares during the last quarter. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,559,000. Premier Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of DBV Technologies by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 153,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 13,688 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of DBV Technologies by 647.4% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 137,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 119,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $547,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

DBV Technologies Company Profile

DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. The firm focuses on the development of Viaskin, an electrostatic patch, which may offer a convenient, self-administered, and non-invasive immunotherapy to patients.

