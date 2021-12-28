Davidson Investment Advisors Acquires 4,364 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Davidson Investment Advisors grew its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,364 shares during the quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.8% in the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.3% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 26,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 13.0% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the period. IRON Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 12.6% in the third quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 14,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the second quarter worth $31,000.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock opened at $18.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.85. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52-week low of $16.68 and a 52-week high of $19.45.

