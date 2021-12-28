Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Daseke, Inc. operates as a transportation company. It provides fleet management, logistics, trucking and open deck transportation services. Daseke, Inc., formerly known as Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. II, is based in Addison, United States. “

DSKE traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.71. 253,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,154. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.83. Daseke has a 1-year low of $4.97 and a 1-year high of $10.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18. The company has a market cap of $606.77 million, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 2.10.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). Daseke had a return on equity of 81.07% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $424.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Daseke will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Daseke by 187.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 5,253 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Daseke by 452.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,787 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Daseke during the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Daseke during the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Daseke during the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors own 35.56% of the company’s stock.

About Daseke

Daseke, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The Flatbed Solutions segment delivers its services through flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment to meet the needs of high-volume and time-sensitive shippers.

