Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Shares Acquired by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 47.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,080 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. owned approximately 0.08% of Darling Ingredients worth $9,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 93.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients stock opened at $66.34 on Tuesday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.86 and a 12-month high of $85.98. The stock has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.61.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 18.35%. Darling Ingredients’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.20.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

