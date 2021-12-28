Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Bought by Lakeview Capital Partners LLC

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,602 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DRI opened at $150.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.45. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.89 and a 1-year high of $164.28.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.95%.

In related news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.45, for a total transaction of $415,673.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $154.00 target price (down previously from $156.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.00.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

