Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stake Lifted by Riverstone Advisors LLC

Riverstone Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 63,776 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Danaher makes up about 9.0% of Riverstone Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Riverstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $19,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.36.

NYSE DHR traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $325.60. 8,818 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,737,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $232.67 billion, a PE ratio of 41.50, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $312.23 and its 200-day moving average is $303.61. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $211.22 and a 52-week high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.65%.

In other news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 2,589 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.50, for a total transaction of $842,719.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elias A. Zerhouni sold 3,409 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.42, for a total transaction of $1,119,583.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 750,719 shares of company stock worth $233,160,046 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.