Cyclone Protocol Price Hits $279.15 on Exchanges (CYC)

Cyclone Protocol (CURRENCY:CYC) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. Over the last week, Cyclone Protocol has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cyclone Protocol has a market capitalization of $6.50 million and $212,080.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cyclone Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $279.15 or 0.00570035 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00012542 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $73.13 or 0.00149330 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00006222 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol Profile

Cyclone Protocol (CRYPTO:CYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 23,298 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

Buying and Selling Cyclone Protocol

