CUE Protocol (CUE) Price Reaches $15.86

CUE Protocol (CURRENCY:CUE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. During the last seven days, CUE Protocol has traded up 5.5% against the dollar. CUE Protocol has a market cap of $120,786.43 and approximately $266.00 worth of CUE Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CUE Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $15.86 or 0.00031712 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.22 or 0.00060444 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,991.83 or 0.07982956 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.42 or 0.00078828 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00055472 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,053.00 or 1.00097101 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00007761 BTC.

CUE Protocol Coin Profile

CUE Protocol’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,617 coins. CUE Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cueprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Cue Protocol is a community-driven protocol with deflationary mechanics. 2.5% of every transaction is collected by the governance wallet. The community can vote on the use of the governance wallet such as a burn. “

Buying and Selling CUE Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUE Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUE Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CUE Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

