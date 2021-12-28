CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Shares Acquired by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 0.10% of CubeSmart worth $9,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CUBE. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 262.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 101,763 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 3.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 2.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 215,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,959,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 2.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,438,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 17.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

Shares of CUBE stock opened at $56.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.18, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.37. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $31.44 and a 12 month high of $57.29.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.10). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 28.28%. The firm had revenue of $212.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. CubeSmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. This is a boost from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.64%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CUBE shares. Truist lifted their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.56.

CubeSmart Profile

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

Read More: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE).

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.