CryptoFranc (XCHF) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.17 Million

CryptoFranc (CURRENCY:XCHF) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 28th. One CryptoFranc coin can now be purchased for $1.09 or 0.00002280 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoFranc has a market cap of $2.17 million and $61,741.00 worth of CryptoFranc was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CryptoFranc has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CryptoFranc alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005258 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001184 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00043087 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.89 or 0.00211513 BTC.

About CryptoFranc

CryptoFranc (CRYPTO:XCHF) is a coin. It launched on November 1st, 2018. CryptoFranc’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins. CryptoFranc’s official Twitter account is @SwissTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CryptoFranc is www.swisscryptotokens.ch . The official message board for CryptoFranc is www.swisscryptotokens.ch/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “The CryptoFranc (XCHF) is an ERC-20 stablecoin issued by Swiss Crypto Tokens AG, representing a Swiss Franc denominated bond. All XCHF are fully backed by physical CHF banknotes which are audited by Grant Thornton Bank Audit Ltd on a monthly basis. “

CryptoFranc Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFranc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoFranc should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoFranc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoFranc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoFranc and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.