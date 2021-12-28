Crown Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,413.00 (CRW)

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. During the last seven days, Crown has traded down 4.7% against the dollar. Crown has a market capitalization of $1.42 million and $1,413.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crown coin can currently be bought for $0.0494 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,621.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $441.83 or 0.00927800 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.31 or 0.00256835 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00023837 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003157 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crown Coin Profile

Crown is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 28,739,044 coins. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Crown’s official message board is medium.com/crownplatform . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Crown is crownplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Crown Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

