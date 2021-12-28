Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN) versus Orbit International (OTCMKTS:ORBT) Financial Comparison

Orbit International (OTCMKTS:ORBT) and Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get Orbit International alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Orbit International and Crown ElectroKinetics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orbit International 0 0 0 0 N/A Crown ElectroKinetics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Crown ElectroKinetics has a consensus price target of $10.25, suggesting a potential upside of 205.97%. Given Crown ElectroKinetics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Crown ElectroKinetics is more favorable than Orbit International.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.2% of Crown ElectroKinetics shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.3% of Orbit International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 36.5% of Crown ElectroKinetics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Orbit International and Crown ElectroKinetics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orbit International $25.92 million 0.86 $640,000.00 $0.91 6.96 Crown ElectroKinetics $100,000.00 486.76 -$40.76 million ($3.12) -1.07

Orbit International has higher revenue and earnings than Crown ElectroKinetics. Crown ElectroKinetics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Orbit International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Orbit International and Crown ElectroKinetics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orbit International 13.49% 16.78% 13.40% Crown ElectroKinetics N/A -149.19% -138.74%

Summary

Orbit International beats Crown ElectroKinetics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orbit International

Orbit International Corp. engages in the development and provision of hardware and software solutions. It operates through the Electronics Group and Power Group segment. The Electronics Group segment designs and manufactures electronic components and subsystems. The Power Group segment includes the design and manufacture of power supplies, commercial power units, frequency converters, and commercial-off-the-shelf power solutions. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Hauppauge, NY.

About Crown ElectroKinetics

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. focuses on commercializing electrokinetic technology for use in the smart glass market. It offers electrokinetic film technology for smart or dynamic glass. The company was formerly known as 3D Nanocolor Corp. and changed its name to Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. in October 2017. Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Corvallis, Oregon.

Receive News & Ratings for Orbit International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orbit International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.