Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.137 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend by 22.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust stock opened at $11.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.94. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $15.50.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The oil and gas company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.46 million during the quarter. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust had a net margin of 90.46% and a return on equity of 114.21%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) by 42.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,893 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.61% of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust is an express trust, which operates as a trustee of Southwest Bank. It is created to collect and distribute monthly net profits income to Unitholders. It has interest in certain royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma and New Mexico. The firm also has interest in certain working interest properties in Texas and Oklahoma.

