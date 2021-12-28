Critical Survey: Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) versus Cadre (NYSE:CDRE)

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) and Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Surgalign and Cadre’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Surgalign -146.88% -128.61% -36.94% Cadre N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Surgalign and Cadre’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Surgalign $101.75 million 1.05 -$33.78 million ($1.63) -0.47 Cadre N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Cadre has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Surgalign.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.2% of Surgalign shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.0% of Surgalign shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Surgalign and Cadre, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Surgalign 0 1 4 0 2.80 Cadre 0 1 5 0 2.83

Surgalign presently has a consensus price target of $3.15, suggesting a potential upside of 309.52%. Cadre has a consensus price target of $23.60, suggesting a potential upside of 2.30%. Given Surgalign’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Surgalign is more favorable than Cadre.

Summary

Cadre beats Surgalign on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Surgalign Company Profile

Surgalign Holdings, Inc. is a medical technology company, which engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing biologic metal and synthetic implants. Its products portfolio include cervical fixation, The Streamline (TL) fixation, motion preservation, orthobiologics, cervical inter-body fusion, TL IBF, and SI joint fusion. It offers coflex interlaminar stabilization device, SImmetry sacroiliac joint fusion system, and Fortilink IBF system with TETRAfuse?3D technology. The company was founded on February 12, 1998 and is headquartered in Deerfield, IL.

Cadre Company Profile

Cadre Holdings Inc. is a manufacturer and distributer of safety and survivability equipment for first responders. The Company’s core products include body armor, explosive ordnance disposal equipment and duty gear. Its primarily brands include Safariland(R) and Med-Eng(R). Cadre Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

