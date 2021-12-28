Critical Comparison: Compass (NYSE:COMP) and Venus Acquisition (NASDAQ:VENA)

Compass (NYSE:COMP) and Venus Acquisition (NASDAQ:VENA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.4% of Compass shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.5% of Venus Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Compass and Venus Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compass $3.72 billion N/A -$270.20 million N/A N/A Venus Acquisition N/A N/A -$120,000.00 N/A N/A

Venus Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Compass.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Compass and Venus Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Compass 0 2 8 0 2.80 Venus Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Compass currently has a consensus target price of $21.56, indicating a potential upside of 133.54%. Given Compass’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Compass is more favorable than Venus Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Compass and Venus Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compass -5.95% -202.41% -12.75% Venus Acquisition N/A -36.07% -2.09%

Summary

Venus Acquisition beats Compass on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Compass

Urban Compass, Inc., doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

About Venus Acquisition

Venus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

