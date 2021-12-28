Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 440 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC reduced its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $4,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CBRE. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 229,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 362,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,924,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 68,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

In other CBRE Group news, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 10,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total value of $1,097,255.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $488,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRE Group stock opened at $107.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.41. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.74 and a 12-month high of $107.96. The company has a market capitalization of $36.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.20. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. CBRE Group’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CBRE shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.80.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

