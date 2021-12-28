Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 529 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in American Electric Power by 27.7% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 7,226.8% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 309,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,204,000 after purchasing an additional 305,547 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the second quarter worth about $278,749,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 7.8% during the second quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,297,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,724,000 after purchasing an additional 93,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.2% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 127,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total value of $177,744.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 6,300 shares of company stock valued at $520,653 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AEP opened at $87.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.48. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.80 and a 1-year high of $91.49.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 10.72%. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.14%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AEP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho cut their target price on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.98.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

