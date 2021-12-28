Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC cut its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 901 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 126.7% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 58.7% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on NFLX. JP Morgan Cazenove boosted their price target on Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Netflix from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $668.11.

In related news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,455 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $4,034,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $43,566,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 125,070 shares of company stock valued at $79,525,491 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NFLX opened at $613.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $643.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $585.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.85. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $478.54 and a 12 month high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.77 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

