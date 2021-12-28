Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Receives $14.70 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.70.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a €15.00 ($17.05) price target (down from €15.50 ($17.61)) on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crédit Agricole from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Crédit Agricole from €15.50 ($17.61) to €15.90 ($18.07) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

Shares of CRARY traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,376. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.15 and a 200 day moving average of $7.07. Crédit Agricole has a 1 year low of $5.59 and a 1 year high of $8.16. The company has a market cap of $43.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.90.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Crédit Agricole had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Crédit Agricole will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

About Crédit Agricole

Credit Agricole SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: French Retail Banking – Regional Banks, French Retail Banking – LCL, International Retail Banking, Savings Management & Insurance, Specialized Financial Services, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Corporate Centre.

