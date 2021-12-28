Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Receives $14.70 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.70.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a €15.00 ($17.05) price target (down from €15.50 ($17.61)) on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crédit Agricole from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Crédit Agricole from €15.50 ($17.61) to €15.90 ($18.07) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th.
Shares of CRARY traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,376. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.15 and a 200 day moving average of $7.07. Crédit Agricole has a 1 year low of $5.59 and a 1 year high of $8.16. The company has a market cap of $43.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.90.
About Crédit Agricole
Credit Agricole SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: French Retail Banking – Regional Banks, French Retail Banking – LCL, International Retail Banking, Savings Management & Insurance, Specialized Financial Services, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Corporate Centre.
