CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Announces Earnings Results

CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The aerospace company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NYSEAMERICAN CVU traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.49. 373,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,325. CPI Aerostructures has a 1 year low of $2.17 and a 1 year high of $7.00.

Get CPI Aerostructures alerts:

About CPI Aerostructures

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the manufacture of structural assemblies, integrated systems, and kitted components for the international aerospace and defense markets. Its products are used by customers in the production of fixed wing aircraft, helicopters, electronic warfare systems, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems, missiles.

Featured Story: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for CPI Aerostructures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPI Aerostructures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.