Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Shares Gap Up to $19.39

Shares of Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.39, but opened at $20.00. Coterra Energy shares last traded at $19.91, with a volume of 7,246 shares changing hands.

CTRA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Truist began coverage on Coterra Energy in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coterra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Coterra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Coterra Energy in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.60. The firm has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52. The business had revenue of $440.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.20 million. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Coterra Energy, Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 134.83%.

In other Coterra Energy news, VP Christopher Clason sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $1,241,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephen P. Bell sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $2,014,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 371,596 shares of company stock valued at $7,760,516. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Coterra Energy stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

About Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA)

Coterra Energy, Inc engages in the development, exploitation, production and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. It operates through the Marcellus shale in Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

