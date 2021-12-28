Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD Takes Position in Osiris Acquisition Corp (NYSE:OSI)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Osiris Acquisition Corp (NYSE:OSI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 44,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD owned approximately 0.16% of Osiris Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Osiris Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OSI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.71. 10,002 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,090. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.72. Osiris Acquisition Corp has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $9.90.

Osiris Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Osiris Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

