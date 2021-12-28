Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD Increases Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD increased its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 17.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,156 shares during the quarter. CMS Energy accounts for 1.2% of Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $3,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMS. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in CMS Energy by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CMS Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in CMS Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $211,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy stock opened at $63.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.23. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $53.19 and a 12-month high of $65.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.58.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 57.81%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.44.

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

