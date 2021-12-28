Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD Has $6.78 Million Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD raised its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,073 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,936 shares during the period. T-Mobile US makes up about 2.2% of Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $6,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 11,013 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 25,632 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 2,606.1% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 35,314 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,115,000 after purchasing an additional 34,009 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 254,717 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,891,000 after purchasing an additional 11,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 440.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,170,084 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $405,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583,063 shares during the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMUS stock opened at $119.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.48. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.70 and a fifty-two week high of $150.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $149.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.41 and a beta of 0.52.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $19.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on T-Mobile US from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $153.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.32.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

