Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Trims Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,334 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned about 0.13% of DaVita worth $15,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of DaVita by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,038,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,682,000 after buying an additional 510,106 shares in the last quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in DaVita during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,245,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in DaVita in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,981,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in DaVita in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,555,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of DaVita by 455.5% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 200,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,125,000 after buying an additional 164,264 shares during the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist lowered their price target on shares of DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen started coverage on DaVita in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of DaVita from $164.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on DaVita from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.63.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total transaction of $45,875.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DVA traded up $1.06 on Tuesday, hitting $112.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,463. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.03. DaVita Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.38 and a 1 year high of $136.48. The company has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 67.99% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

