Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Increases Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 3,730.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,997 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,736 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $9,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,202,933 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,463,385,000 after acquiring an additional 60,961 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,744,577 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,363,303,000 after acquiring an additional 109,925 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,320,956 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,973,724,000 after acquiring an additional 37,532 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,128,096 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,876,721,000 after acquiring an additional 32,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 8.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,001,744 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,835,559,000 after acquiring an additional 153,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 1,503 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.66, for a total value of $510,508.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.73, for a total value of $2,502,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,978 shares of company stock valued at $14,543,744. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $364.29. 6,246 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,751,154. The firm has a market cap of $130.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $346.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $339.78. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.47 and a 1 year high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 30.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on ISRG shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.06.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

