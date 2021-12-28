Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Has $8.07 Million Stock Position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $8,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIZ. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Assurant by 7.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Assurant by 8.5% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Assurant by 70.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 92,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,364,000 after purchasing an additional 38,048 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Assurant during the second quarter worth about $330,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Assurant during the second quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AIZ traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $154.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,680. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $158.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.86. Assurant, Inc. has a one year low of $121.55 and a one year high of $172.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.65.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.49). Assurant had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Assurant’s payout ratio is 11.82%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AIZ shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Assurant in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Assurant from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Assurant has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.34.

In related news, CEO Alan B. Colberg sold 13,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.43, for a total transaction of $2,216,762.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

