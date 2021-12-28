Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Grows Position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 161,084 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,850 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of KBR worth $6,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in KBR by 1.0% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 30,136 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA increased its position in KBR by 37.7% in the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 1,579 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in KBR by 4.2% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in KBR by 7.9% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 11,851 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in KBR by 607.9% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

In other KBR news, CFO Mark W. Sopp purchased 2,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.95 per share, for a total transaction of $100,288.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KBR. TheStreet upgraded shares of KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of KBR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.38.

NYSE:KBR traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,175. KBR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.43 and a 1 year high of $47.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.64 and a 200-day moving average of $41.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of -197.12 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 20.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -183.33%.

KBR Profile

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

