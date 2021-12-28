Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Grows Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 857,154 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,653 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises about 2.9% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $47,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 7,005 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. boosted its position in Comcast by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. now owns 4,745 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 13,132 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 43,559 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,848 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. 82.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMCSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Comcast in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.88.

CMCSA traded up $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.00. 185,038 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,493,956. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $46.29 and a twelve month high of $61.80. The company has a market cap of $233.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.51.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

