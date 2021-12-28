Comparing NextSource Materials (NSRCF) and The Competition

NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS: NSRCF) is one of 97 publicly-traded companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare NextSource Materials to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of NextSource Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.7% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of NextSource Materials shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares NextSource Materials and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextSource Materials N/A N/A -111.47% NextSource Materials Competitors -55.95% -40.98% -0.32%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NextSource Materials and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NextSource Materials N/A -$41.96 million -4.13 NextSource Materials Competitors $1.51 billion $178.84 million 15.78

NextSource Materials’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than NextSource Materials. NextSource Materials is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for NextSource Materials and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextSource Materials 0 0 1 0 3.00 NextSource Materials Competitors 802 3539 3821 110 2.39

As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 56.55%. Given NextSource Materials’ peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NextSource Materials has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Risk and Volatility

NextSource Materials has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NextSource Materials’ peers have a beta of 1.46, meaning that their average share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NextSource Materials peers beat NextSource Materials on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About NextSource Materials

NextSource Materials, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resources. Through its foreign subsidiaries, it focuses in the operation of Molo Graphite Project in Madagascar. The company was founded on March 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

