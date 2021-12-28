Comparing Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) and SJM (OTCMKTS:SJMHF)

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) and SJM (OTCMKTS:SJMHF) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Jerónimo Martins, SGPS and SJM, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jerónimo Martins, SGPS 0 8 1 0 2.11 SJM 0 0 0 0 N/A

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS presently has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential downside of 56.64%. Given Jerónimo Martins, SGPS’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Jerónimo Martins, SGPS is more favorable than SJM.

Volatility & Risk

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SJM has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Jerónimo Martins, SGPS and SJM’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jerónimo Martins, SGPS $22.04 billion 0.66 $356.55 million $1.50 30.75 SJM $967.83 million 3.80 -$384.11 million N/A N/A

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has higher revenue and earnings than SJM.

Profitability

This table compares Jerónimo Martins, SGPS and SJM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jerónimo Martins, SGPS 1.98% 17.60% 4.29% SJM N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS beats SJM on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jerónimo Martins, SGPS

Jerónimo Martins SGPS SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of food and other fast moving consumer goods product. It operates through the following segments: Portugal Retail, Portugal Cash & Carry, Poland Retail, Colombia Retail, and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments. The Portugal Retail segment comprises the business unit of JMR (Pingo Doce supermarkets). The Portugal Cash & Carry segment includes the wholesale business unit Recheio. The Poland Retail segment operates under Biedronka banner. The Colombia Retail segment operates under Ara banner. The Others, Eliminations, and Adjustments segment involves business units with reduced materiality, the holding companies, and the group’s consolidation adjustments. The company was founded by Jerónimo Martins in 1792 and is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal.

About SJM

SJM Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, develops and operates casinos and related facilities in Macau, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through Gaming Operations; and Hotel, Catering and Retail Operations segments. The Gaming Operations segment engages in the VIP gaming, mass market table gaming, slot machine, and other gaming operations, as well as operates satellite casinos. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 20 casinos comprising approximately 1,095 gaming tables and 1,247 slot machines. The Hotel, Catering and Retail Operations segment operates a hotel; and offers catering, retail, and related services. SJM Holdings Limited also provides marketing and promotion, property development, casino operations management, dredging, gaming promotion, human resources and project management, food and beverage, and hospitality services, as well as property and securities holding services. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. SJM Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Sociedade de Turismo e DiversÃµes de Macau, S.A.

