Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF) Shares Up 2.2%

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF) shot up 2.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $164.78 and last traded at $164.78. 274 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 1,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $161.25.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MGDDF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.51.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

