CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.14.
COMM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on CommScope from $9.20 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of CommScope from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of CommScope from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th.
CommScope stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,243,310. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -5.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.67. CommScope has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $22.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.93.
In other news, SVP Justin C. Choi purchased 15,384 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.75 per share, for a total transaction of $149,994.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kyle David Lorentzen purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 105,384 shares of company stock worth $1,032,444. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CommScope by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,056 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 13,824 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of CommScope by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,662 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in CommScope in the 2nd quarter worth about $799,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in CommScope by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,775 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in CommScope by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 53,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 20,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.72% of the company’s stock.
About CommScope
CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.
