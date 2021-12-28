CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.14.

COMM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on CommScope from $9.20 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of CommScope from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of CommScope from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

CommScope stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,243,310. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -5.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.67. CommScope has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $22.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.93.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 269.72% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CommScope will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Justin C. Choi purchased 15,384 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.75 per share, for a total transaction of $149,994.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kyle David Lorentzen purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 105,384 shares of company stock worth $1,032,444. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CommScope by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,056 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 13,824 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of CommScope by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,662 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in CommScope in the 2nd quarter worth about $799,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in CommScope by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,775 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in CommScope by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 53,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 20,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

About CommScope

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

