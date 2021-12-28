Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 685 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,095 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $4,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 95.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,038,000 after buying an additional 11,154 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 463.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,738,000 after purchasing an additional 15,755 shares during the period. Lountzis Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 12,806 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,503,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter worth $1,026,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MLM. Truist raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $415.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $425.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $469.00 to $496.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $457.54.

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $438.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $273.21 and a twelve month high of $442.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $415.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $379.75.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 12.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.71 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.94%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

