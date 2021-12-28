Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $4.41 Million Stock Holdings in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,995 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.23% of B&G Foods worth $4,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BGS. FMR LLC increased its stake in B&G Foods by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. increased its stake in B&G Foods by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 50,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in B&G Foods by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in B&G Foods by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in B&G Foods by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BGS shares. Piper Sandler cut B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of B&G Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

Shares of BGS opened at $31.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 0.34. B&G Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.33 and a twelve month high of $47.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.83 and a 200-day moving average of $30.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $514.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.36 million. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 4.23%. B&G Foods’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is presently 146.15%.

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

