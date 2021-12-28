Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $4.30 Million Stock Holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,458 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $4,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 452 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 297.9% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 8,797 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,263,000 after acquiring an additional 6,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 135.6% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 2,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

In related news, CFO James Hippel sold 662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.23, for a total value of $347,702.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kim Kelderman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.38, for a total transaction of $252,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,321 shares of company stock worth $14,288,528. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on TECH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $486.00.

Shares of TECH stock opened at $500.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 4.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $489.66 and its 200-day moving average is $483.42. The stock has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.63, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.14. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52-week low of $310.62 and a 52-week high of $543.85.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $257.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.37 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 15.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 29.56%.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

Further Reading: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.