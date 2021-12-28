Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) Sets New 1-Year High at $21.04

Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.04 and last traded at $21.04, with a volume of 139 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.01.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Columbia Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.45.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Columbia Financial had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 28.29%. The firm had revenue of $66.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.40 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Columbia Financial, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLBK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 648.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 1,035.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 334.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 7,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 75,956.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 12,153 shares in the last quarter. 16.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbia Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLBK)

Columbia Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking and other financial services. It offers personal and business banking, wealth management, and other banking services such as online banking, bills payment, and mobile check deposit. The company was founded in March 1997 and is headquartered in Fair Lawn, NJ.

