Coldstack Price Hits $1.77 on Top Exchanges (CLS)

Coldstack (CURRENCY:CLS) traded 11% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One Coldstack coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.77 or 0.00003715 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Coldstack has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar. Coldstack has a total market capitalization of $2.66 million and approximately $498,379.00 worth of Coldstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00059087 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,788.46 or 0.07954700 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.29 or 0.00076189 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,523.16 or 0.99785374 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00052398 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00008126 BTC.

Coldstack’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,975 coins. Coldstack’s official Twitter account is @coldstack_io

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coldstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coldstack should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coldstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

