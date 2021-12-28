Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) Sets New 1-Year High at $618.26

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $618.26 and last traded at $613.46, with a volume of 9 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $599.65.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $510.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $438.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 0.96.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $10.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.86 by $2.23. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 49.88%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s payout ratio is presently 3.97%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,697,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 178.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,904,000 after buying an additional 30,711 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 3rd quarter worth $10,286,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 40,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,424,000 after buying an additional 20,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,788,000 after buying an additional 17,546 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile (NASDAQ:COKE)

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

