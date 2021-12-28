Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) Shares Gap Down to $51.80

Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $51.80, but opened at $50.61. Coastal Financial shares last traded at $51.42, with a volume of 263 shares changing hands.
A number of research firms recently commented on CCB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coastal Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Coastal Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.85. The stock has a market cap of $619.48 million, a P/E ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 1.22.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Coastal Financial by 65.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 14,350 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Coastal Financial by 448.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Coastal Financial by 12.6% in the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 57,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 6,426 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Coastal Financial in the third quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Coastal Financial by 5.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 53.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB)
Coastal Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm through Coastal Community Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It also offers deposit products. The company was founded by Lee Pintar on July 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.
