Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) Shares Gap Down to $51.80

Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $51.80, but opened at $50.61. Coastal Financial shares last traded at $51.42, with a volume of 263 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on CCB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coastal Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Coastal Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.85. The stock has a market cap of $619.48 million, a P/E ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 1.22.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.09. Coastal Financial had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 26.62%. The company had revenue of $24.94 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Coastal Financial Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Coastal Financial by 65.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 14,350 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Coastal Financial by 448.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Coastal Financial by 12.6% in the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 57,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 6,426 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Coastal Financial in the third quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Coastal Financial by 5.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 53.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB)

Coastal Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm through Coastal Community Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It also offers deposit products. The company was founded by Lee Pintar on July 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

