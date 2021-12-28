Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $5,366,000. Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 1,379.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 21,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 19,945 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,556,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 902,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,490,000 after purchasing an additional 22,336 shares during the period.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF stock opened at $171.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $168.15 and its 200-day moving average is $163.84. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $130.28 and a 12 month high of $171.73.

