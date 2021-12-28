Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ROKU. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roku in the 2nd quarter worth $580,380,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Roku by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,122,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,082,000 after purchasing an additional 450,985 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Roku by 97,797.7% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 293,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,685,000 after purchasing an additional 293,393 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Roku by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,899,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,842,000 after purchasing an additional 279,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Roku by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,383,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,685,000 after purchasing an additional 278,761 shares during the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ROKU. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Roku from $295.00 to $190.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Roku from $350.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Roku from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Roku from $435.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Roku from $560.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.11.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.95, for a total value of $26,076,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.22, for a total value of $26,368,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 506,541 shares of company stock valued at $138,505,823. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $227.93 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $259.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $332.45. The company has a market capitalization of $30.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.28, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.74. Roku, Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.23 and a 1-year high of $490.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.32.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $679.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.57 million. Roku had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 11.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

