Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Shares Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $2,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the third quarter worth $58,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the third quarter worth $204,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the second quarter worth $230,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the second quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the second quarter worth $251,000. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

CLH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, CJS Securities upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.11.

In other news, insider Robert Speights sold 2,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.02, for a total value of $209,724.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jeffrey Herbert Knapp sold 503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.22, for a total transaction of $54,937.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,621 shares of company stock worth $473,772 over the last ninety days. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CLH opened at $96.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55 and a beta of 1.70. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.69 and a twelve month high of $118.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.17. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $951.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Clean Harbors’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clean Harbors Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

Further Reading: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.