Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Acquired by Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 677 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Cintas by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 31,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,981,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in Cintas by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 867 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Cintas by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,428,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cintas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,791,000. 63.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $442.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $437.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $406.05. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $314.62 and a twelve month high of $461.44. The firm has a market cap of $45.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.48.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 32.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.48%.

CTAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $365.00 to $399.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $428.00.

In other Cintas news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 3,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.56, for a total value of $1,200,064.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 21,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.99, for a total transaction of $8,546,004.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,392 shares of company stock worth $17,617,203. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.